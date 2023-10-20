Persons looking to turn their ideas into real businesses will be able to do so at the Everything Vincy Expo Plus.

Invest SVG’s Nadine Agard-Juillerat during an appearance on WE FM’s Activated Mornings said that there will be a doing business area at this year’s expo.

In this area, Agard-Juillerat said that all those that contribute to the development of businesses in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be located under one tent at the expo.

“So if you have an idea that is just living in your head and you’ve given thought to putting it into play and bringing it out and showcasing it—whether it’s a product or a service—but you haven’t really gotten started yet, we put everybody in one tent. So the lenders are in one tent; Bank of St. Vincent will have a table in there; Republic Bank will have a table in there; the credit unions will have a table in there; in addition to that Center for Enterprise Development, who can help you with your business plans and everything, they will have a table, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce will have a table, also the Commerce and Intellectual Property Office will have a table,” she said.

Agard Juillerat urged persons with business ideas to come to the Everything Vincy Expo Plus and ask all the questions they want in order to turn they ideas into businesses.

She noted that there will also be Vincentian business gurus present to answer any questions would be entrepreneurs have.

The 2023 edition of the Everything Vincy Expo Plus will be hosted at the northern end of the E.T. Joshua tarmac in Arnos Vale from Thursday 26th October to Sunday 29th October.

The plus aspect of this year’s expo will see the appearance will see businesses from around the region showcased alongside SVG’s own local businesses.

An extensive array of industries will be showcased, including agriculture, technology, fashion and art.