Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is calling for there to be greater collaboration between Team Athletics SVG, local coaches, and various schools.

The Prime Minister made the call while discussing sport-related issues on the Issue At Hand program aired on Sundays on WE FM.

He noted that the nation’s athletes are the ones that suffer the most as a result of these parties failing to collaborate efficiently.

“I want to say this; I would like to see greater collaboration between the St. Vincent Grenadines Athletic Association and the coaches and the various schools and the ministry of sports. Sometimes you get the impression because of vanities and personal agendas that sometimes you get the feeling that some entities in their relationships and personalities in their relationship to the state, government that they think that them and the government must have a suicide pact. The only people who lose there are the athletes.” Dr. Gonsalves said.

Team Athletics SVG (TASVG) was founded in 1943 as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Amateur Athletics Association (SVGAAA) and was affiliated to the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) now World Athletics in 1974. The name was changed to Team Athletics Saint Vincent & The Grenadines (TASVG), with its constitution dated December 12, 2004.