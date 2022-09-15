St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Chief Health Promotion Officer, Ms Shanika John is one of the newest members to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Regional Health Communicators Network (RHCN).

According to a post from the Ministry of Health Ms John is currently in Kingston Jamaica for the Annual General Meeting of the Regional Health Communication Network (RHCN) aimed at enhancing network members monitoring and evaluation skills, health communication, health education, and advocacy.

The meeting provides an opportunity for regional health promotion specialist and health communication personnel to assess the lessons learned from the COVID-19 communication interventions, responses to public health emergencies including systematic planning.