The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) launched their 10th annual icode784 competition on yesterday, Wednesday September 14th.

The competition, according to the NTRC provides the foundation for innovation by giving participants a forum to create great inspiring ideas that could revolutionize the Vincentian Society.

Consumer and Public Relations Manager at the NTRC, Rhea Lewis, during the launch provided an overview of the competition.

“The secondary idea category, secondary mobile application category and the open category are the three categories of the competition. The competition is open to students enrolled in secondary or tertiary institutions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as non-students under the age of 35. All competition categories are open to students from all secondary schools in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Only the open category of the competition is open to citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines under the age of 35, who do not attend a secondary school. So anyone intending to enter the secondary idea category must come up with an idea for a mobile application; therefore, the only thing you need for this category is an idea for the app, which will enhance a service or industry within SVG,” she said.

The NTRC’s Consumer and Public Relations Manager continued the overview of the competition while, also making mention of a change that has been made.

“Pertaining to the secondary mobile application category and the open category, participants can use the information in relation to an idea and have an app developed. A working prototype of the application must be prepared for finals, once you are selected to advance to the final judging stage,” Lewis said.

Miss Lewis made mention of a change that will be made to 2022 version of the competition, that change being the introduction of required topics for the secondary idea and secondary mobile app topics. Those topics are: 1.Good Health and Wellbeing, 2.Quality Education, 3. Responsible Consumption and Production

Cash prizes of up to $5000 and a trip to Barcelona can be won in this year’s icode784 compeition.

The registration period for the 2022 icode784 Competition is now open and will close on Friday October 7, 2022, at 4:00pm. Registration can be carried out by visiting the NTRC’s website www.ntrc.vc. Registration can also be done on their Facebook and Instagram pages ‘NTRCSVG’.