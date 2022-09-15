Marika Baptiste is representing St Vincent and the Grenadines at the 2022 Regional Tourism Youth Congress in the Cayman Islands on September 15, 2022.

Baptiste is a 17-year-old student at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College. She is an accomplished public speaker having won the 2020 National Lion’s Club public speaking competition and the 2021 US Black History Month speech competition. Twice she anchored the OECS Yes I News and was the featured speaker at the 2021 OECS Education Forum.

Marika is one of two youth preachers and functions as secretary of the Chauncey Methodist youth group.

At the Youth Congress, it is anticipated that they will debate on regional tourism matters and discuss how to stimulate “greater awareness and excitement about tourism among young people in our Caribbean communities.”