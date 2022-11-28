The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) is set to host a four-day accreditation roaming fair across its various campuses, starting today, Monday November 28th to December 1st, 2022.

The fair, according to the SVGCC, is designed to sensitise its students and staff about the accreditation process, their role as primary stakeholders, and how the process impacts them overall. The almost week-long fair is expected to include games, giveaways, music, presentations and more.

The college’s bid for accreditation is now in its self-study phase, which is being executed under the theme “Rooted In Introspection, Growing For The Future: Let’s ACE it!”

The Accreditation Fair schedule includes stops at the Hospitality & Maritime Training Institute at Diamond on November 28th, the Division of Technical & Vocational Education – Arnos Vale on November 29th, the Division of Nursing Education at Largo Height on November 30th, and the Division of Arts, Sciences & General Studies and the Division of Teacher Education at Villa on December 1st, 2022, running from 10am – 2pm each day.