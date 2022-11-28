Police arrested and charged 65 year old Mechanic of Georgetown, Francis Sutherland, with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly stole one (1) black and white cattle valued at $4,000.00 ECC – the property of a 56 year old Extension Officer of Park Hill.

A release from the police states that the incident occurred between November 18th and 20th.

Sutherland is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Meanwhile…

Police have also arrested and charged 40 year old Farmer of Chapmans Village, Samuel Jackson, with the offence of Wounding.

According to an official release, He allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 57 year old Gardener of New Grounds by chopping him about his body with a cutlass.

He is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.