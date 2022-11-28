The annual Christmas Road Cleaning Programme commenced today Monday November 28, 2022.

The programme, which is a collaborative effort between BRAGSA and the Economic Planning Division in the Ministry of Finance, will see the employment of 5,733 persons across the island, as well as in the Grenadines.

These will include 499 gangs and 743 Jobbers, who will be responsible for the cutting of trees, and cleaning of roads in all 15 constituencies.

Contracts will also be given to over 100 truckers and conductors.

The 8-day programme is being done at an estimated cost of $3 million.

It is being undertaken as part of the Labour Intensive Temporary Programme (LITE), which falls under the Volcano Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) in the Ministry of Finance.