Eldon Charles, a 35-year-old Tradesman of Cedars is currently in custody assisting the police with the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Altavea Billingy, a 28-year-old Caretaker of Chester Cottage.

According to an official release from police, the incident occurred at about 9:45 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Grenville Street, Kingstown.

Billingy’s death is the fifth homicide recorded for the year 2023 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is calling on persons with information that can assist with these investigations to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816; the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crime Unit at 1784-456-1810 or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable speaking with.