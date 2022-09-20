Beaches Resorts, assisted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC), is set to host a recruitment drive here in St. Vincent & the Grenadines from 27th – 29th September, 2022.

Through this drive, the resort is hoping to fill forty-five (45) vacancies for its Turks & Caicos property, it will take place at the Hospitality and Maritime Training Institute (HMTI) at Diamond Industrial Estate.

The SVGCC via an official release invited past students of the institution who graduated with associate degrees in Hospitality, Tourism or Culinary Arts to register for the event by calling (784) 458-4612 or emailing [email protected].

Work on the ground has already started, on the latest destination for the much acclaimed Beaches Resort which is part of the Sandals Resorts International group.

Many Vincentians are being trained to work at the resort which will be located at Buccament Bay.