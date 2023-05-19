St. Vincent and the Grenadines has urged United Nations Member States to prioritise addressing financing gaps, and mechanisms to provide support and resources for early preparedness as Small Island Developing States (SIDS) continue to grapple with the adverse effects of climate change and associated risk.

Minister of Sustainable Development, Carlos James made the call at the High-Level Meeting on the Midterm Review of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction held at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The High-Level Meeting brought together leaders from all sectors to discuss disaster risk reduction and its role in accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and other key intergovernmental frameworks.

In his statement to the United Nations General Assembly, Minister James urged leaders to focus on accelerating disaster risk financing as it is inextricably linked to the broader framework of reforms needed on international development financing.