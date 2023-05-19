Chief Nutritionist in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Nicole France is urging the general public to ensure that they read food labels and adhere to a healthy lifestyle, as these are crucial steps in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information, France explained that the nutritional value alerts a consumer to the contents of the products before they are consumed and this is important, especially, for people who suffer from chronic non-communicable diseases and those with allergies.

Nutrition Awareness Week will involve a series of activities regarding food, nutrition and quality of food intake.

Nutrition week begins on Sunday May 28th, 2023 with a Church Service and will feature participation from secondary school students as well as members of the general public. The week’s activities will draw to an end with a Caribbean Nutrition Day Health Fair on Thursday June 1st and a Supermarket Visit on Friday June 2nd.

The theme for Nutrition Awareness Week 2023 is “Read your labels, Put Healthy Foods on Your Table.”