More fertilizer will be distributed farmers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar during an interview with the Agency for Public Information earlier today, where he said the distribution of the fertilizer is set to take place in two weeks.

“Now we received 40,000 sacks of urea from Venezuela and we have 3,000 sacks remaining for distribution and this will take place in the next two weeks,” he said.

Minister Caesar also made mention of a donation made by Taiwan.

“We also received from Taiwan 3,500 sacks of fertilizer npk and these were distributed already to banana farmers,” he said.

The Taiwanese Embassy in a recent ceremony contributed to St. Vincent and the Grenadines around 3,000 bags of fertilizer and spraying oils to the island.

The ceremony also marked the conclusion of the Taiwan Technical Mission’s Banana Revitalization Project.