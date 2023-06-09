The health sector here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to receive a boost in the form of two new ambulances.

This was announced by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on NBC Radio earlier this week.

The Prime Minister also made mention of another two ambulances that will be coming to SVG courtesy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) at a later date.

“On the 26th of July two ambulances are coming, one for Georgetown, and the idea is, what we’re suggesting is that we have one on the Leeward side so that—make it easier for patients to be transferred.

We’re getting two other ambulances courtesy of the Republic of China (Taiwan).