The corporate sector of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is not doing enough to contribute to VincyMas.

This is according to President of the Calypso Association Earl “Cabba” Bennet while speaking during a recent appearance of VC3’s Roundtable Talk.

Mr. Bennet was discussing the various challenges that have been faced when preparing for this year’s festivities.

“I’m of the firm view that corporate SVG does not do enough. When I compare corporate SVG to our neigbouring countries, maybe it’s not politically correct but I’m going to say it anyway, it is a shame. You hear people comparing Grenada, Trinidad—you ask them to do a comparative analysis and see how much money corporate Grenada, corporate St. Lucia pumps into those carnivals,” he said.

When asked why he thinks the corporate community is reluctant to invest in the sector said he said he had no idea as he believes the product is an excellent one, and attributed the reluctance to the companies thinking that their contribution will not make a positive difference in their sales.