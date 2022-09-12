Five men have been confirmed dead following a tragic accident that took place in North Windward community of Sandy Bay on Sunday September 11th. The men were among several mourners travelling in an omnibus on their way to a funeral when the vehicle went over an embankment.

According to reports, passengers on board the bus were from the Clare Valley, in the South Leeward constituency.

In addition to the five men that lost their lives, several persons were injured during the accident, some life threatening and other non-life threatening.

In January 2015, seven students died when the bus in which they were travelling careened off the road in Rock Gutter, another area in north Windward, and ended up in the sea.

The deceased have been identified as Giovanni Barker, Ishmael Bruce, Elvis Harold, Collin Robin and Kenroy Haywood/Phillips.

The passengers in Sunday’s accident were on their way to attend the funeral of Rohan Rawlins.

Rohan Rawlins a fisherman from Owia was shot to death on August 15 while sitting on the porch of a house in the new Lowmans Bay settlement.