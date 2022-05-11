St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to benefit from the Build Back Equal Project (BBE) which will contribute to women’s economic resilience in the Eastern Caribbean.

The project which will take a comprehensive approach to address the barriers women face to economic empowerment will support governments and the private sector in four Eastern Caribbean countries, St Lucia, Dominica, Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The project’s three key objectives are to enhance women’s economic opportunities, develop laws and policies and provide access to Gender and Shock Responsive Social Protection as well as access to sexual and reproductive health services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Build Back Equal Project (BBE) was launched on Tuesday in St. Lucia by the UN Women and UNFPA, funded by Global Affairs Canada.