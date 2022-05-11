The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has granted approval of 250, 840 Euros to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to finance two projects under the standby facility funded by the European Union, namely: “National Standardization and Certification of exportable services providers and food safety certification system for livestock production and trade in ST. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

The launch of the CARIFORUM-EU Economic Partnership Agreement and the CSME Standby Facility for Capacity Building projects in SVG took place on Tuesday May 10th.

Present at Tuesday’s launch was Minister of State with Responsibility for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Keisal Peters, who listed the objectives of the project.

“The objectives of the program are to: Improve Caribbean businesses’ ability to access CARIFORUM and EU markets, to improve the regulatory environment, so that Caribbean businesses are better supported and equipped to access CARIFORUM and EU markets; to enhance technical capacity in both the public and private sector so that they meet the sanitary and phytosanitary requirements of international trade; and to create awareness of the opportunities available, and project outcomes” Senator Peters said.

