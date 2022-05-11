While addressing the Community Health Services Award of Excellence Cocktail Ceremony Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said the Government remains committed to nurses and quality nursing education, providing trainees with stipends so they can get their professional education.

The Prime Minister said that it is this same education which gives nurses opportunities regionally and internationally while at the same time government has to ensure there are enough nurses to meet demands locally.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves also explained that many times health care providers are blamed for many issues over which they have no control and insisted that health is a shared responsibility of which people must take individual responsibility and accountability.

Dr Gonsalves goes on to say that the health care system is one which has many successes as Primary Health Care which is accessible and free with 39 clinics and 3 polyclinics.

He stated that there is one hundred per cent immunization of children under the age of 5 years and the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital is the hub for the World Pediatric Project for the OECS where consultations and surgeries are done for children.