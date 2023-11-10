Jaylon Butler, a 17-year-old who was previously disqualified from holding a driver’s permit was fined after he was caught driving a rental vehicle during his period of prohibition.

The Pembroke resident appeared at the Serious Offences Court (SOC) before Magistrate Rechanne Browne on Tuesday 7th November, 2023, where he was charged with two traffic offences.

Butler was charged that on November 7th, at Lowmans Hill Public Road, he drove a motor vehicle while being disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving permit for a period of six months at the SOC by Magistrate Rechanne Browne on October 18th, 2023.

He was also charged that on November 7th 2023, at Lowmans Hill Public Road, he was the driver of a vehicle without an enforced insurance policy in respect of third party risk, and respect of the user of said vehicle.

According to Searchlight News, when Butler appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court before Magistrate John Ballah on Wednesday, he was ordered to pay a fine of $500 in two days with a default of one week imprisonment.