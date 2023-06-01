Every year, all Red Cross National Societies across the Caribbean and Latin America meet to discuss regional crises. This year, on the cusp of the Hurricane season, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society will be represented at the Inter-American Conference in the Bahamas from the 5th – 8 th June 2023 by a party of five persons: President Mr. Alston Anderson, Director General Mrs. Dora James, and volunteers Shanette Bowens, Ashankie Laidlow and Kishur Hamlet.

According to the Red Cross the objectives of the conference are to: 1. Promote cooperation and networking among Red Crosses in the region around common humanitarian concerns and challenges.

2. Position and show the added value of the Red Cross network as an auxiliary to governments.

3. Agree on common strategies for the implementation in the region of the decisions of the General Assembly, the Council of Delegates and the International Conference.

4. To formulate proposals for the Governing Board on matters related to the General Assembly and the statutory bodies of the Movement.

This year’s conference is expected to be attended by approximately 130 people, including representatives from 34 Red Cross National Societies in the region under the theme “Leadership and sustainability: local solutions to global challenges”.

