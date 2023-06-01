The Special Olympics SVG team is in full preparation mode for the Special Olympics World Games 2023, in Berlin. With Digicel’s support, the 12-member team will be heading to the games which take place from June 17-25.

In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Digicel will be doing biweekly posts on Social Media before and during the games, a farewell soiree to give the athletes one last hurrah before they depart and a welcome home reception at the airport to celebrate the team on their return.

This year’s Special Olympics World Games is expected to have approximately 7,000 athletes and unified partners from approximately 170 countries competing in 24 sporting areas.

Digicel SVG’s support of Special Olympics over the years has seen sponsorship of the 2022 Bocce Competition, the purchasing of 100 BBQ meals for staff as part of the Special Olympics SVG (SOSVG) fund raising activity, provided sponsorship of US$10K to facilitate the representation of SVG at USA games in 2022 as well as provide sponsorship of over US$20k for a contingent to represent SVG at the 2019 Abu Dhabi World Summer games.