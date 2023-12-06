The National Emergency Management Organisation in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP), through funding from the Government of Canada, the European Union and the USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance is conducting a Forklift Operation and Certification Training.

According to NEMO, the training targets a core group of persons who have a valid driver’s license and were actively involved in the response operation following the explosive eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano.

Participants will be certified, enabling them to apply their knowledge and skills to operate a forklift safely and professionally in normal and emergency situations.

NEMO says the training methodology encompasses formal Instructions, practical training and evaluation/assessment of individual performance, including written test, hands-on forklift safety inspection and the safe operation of a forklift in both indoor and outdoor environments.

The formal instructions commenced on Wednesday 6th December, 2023 at the National Emergency Management Organisation Conference Room at 8:30 a.m., while the practical training and evaluation will take place on Thursday 7th December, 2023 at NEMO’s Warehouse at Campden Park at 8:30 am.