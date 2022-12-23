St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded its 40th homicide, following the death of Burnet Bramble, a fifty-nine (59) year old man of Lowman’s Leeward.

In a release, the Major Crime Unit, attached to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding Bramble’s death.

The report says his body was discovered in some nearby bushes at approximately 8:15 am on Thursday, 22 December 2022 in Lowman’s Leeward with what appeared to be injuries to the head.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.