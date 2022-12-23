Vincentians are being encouraged to be mindful of their habits during the festive Christmas Season.

The encouragement has come from Local Psychologist Dr. Joselle Miller while speaking on NBC Radio, on the topic “Lessons Learnt at Christmas”.

Dr. Miller said persons tend to spend recklessly at Christmas, without thinking of the Long term effects.

“It’s very interesting that when we see what happens at Christmas and there are so many things that we should take stock of or be mindful of the lessons to learn, moving from one Christmas to the next ,” said Dr. Miller.

Christmas will be observed on Sunday 25th December 2022.