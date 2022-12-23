Commissioner of Police, Colin John, says there has been a reduction in Crime in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, during the 2021/2022 period.

John, who made the revelation while delivering his Christmas Message, indicated that the Police Force made 15 arrests, seized 35 firearms and 407 ammunition, during the 2021/2022 period.

He said attributes the success of the force to hard work, noting that Police Officers are called upon to execute challenging tasks, during National and private events, most of which turn out incident free.

Commissioner John said there are several areas in which some members of the force have fallen short, including reports of alleged unlawful physical assaults on civilians, complaints of neglect when urgent reports are made by civilians, mistreating government property, including transports, building fixtures and fittings as well as uniforms.

The Commissioner also highlighted that plans are in place to among other things, restructure the organization in the New Year.