The body of a female was discovered on ET Joshua tarmac on Thursday August 25th. Members of the Major Crime Unit were alerted and responded to the discovery of a female body at the decommissioned E.T Joshua Airport Tarmac at about 6:15 a.m the same day.

According to police, on arrival at the scene, the body of Veronica “Keisha” Small was met with a piece of PVC pipe inserted into her body.

Small was later pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on Small’s body to ascertain the exact cause of death. The circumstances surrounding her death are unknown at the moment.

Police are asking persons with information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number-1-784-457-1211 or any police station or police officer they are comfortable with.