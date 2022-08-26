With the recent announcement that unvaccinated travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines will no longer be required to be quarantined at a Tourism Authority/ Ministry of Health approved quarantine hotel, there some in the public that are calling for all conditions for returning unvaccinated teachers to be dropped.

However Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has noted that unvaccinated travelers to the country will still be required to arrive with a negative COVID-19 test; just as the teachers are required to be tested

“The teachers, yes, they get back their jobs, but, do the test once a week. You (persons travelling to SVG) coming in, you’re doing a test. A PCR is a test, an antigen test,” Gonsalves said.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, was at the time, speaking on VC3’s Roundtable Talk.

Prime Minister Gonsalves has encouraged teachers that refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to reapply for their jobs, giving them the assurance them regaining employment, will not affect their case against the Government.