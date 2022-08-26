The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band Annual Summer Programme is slated to culminate with a closing ceremony on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Old Montrose Police Station.

The programme was held under the theme “Feeding the Positives, Starving the Negatives” and catered for children who are musically inclined.

Remarks will be delivered by Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, and Band Master, Inspector Vaughn Miller.

The keynote address will be delivered by Constable Jeovanie Browne attached to the Financial Intelligence Unit.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) announced the much anticipated recommencement of the Police Band Summer Programme in July of this year, after an absence of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme catered to musically inclined participants between the ages of ten (10) and fifteen (15) years old.