The St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust held an awards ceremony earlier on Tuesday June 27, 2023 at the Old Public Library.

The ceremony awarded participants and winners of the National Trust poster competition which took place in March to commemorate National Heritage Month.

Chairperson of the National Trust, Decima Hamilton said the National Trust is geared towards promoting” the preservation and management of historical monuments and sites”, and maintaining knowledge of cultural heritage and origin is pivotal. Hamilton insisted that in doing this event, there is an effort to promote national history among youth.

The National Trust partnered with the education sector to prompt schools’ participation in the poster competition. Hamilton complimented the art teachers for their efforts along with the parents and students and said she was pleased with the participation especially among female students. Senior Education Officer (Music), Dexter Bacchus said the arts played a significant role in his academic career and encouraged the youth to get involved in the arts “as it allows you to see beyond the physical.”