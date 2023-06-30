President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calypsonians Association Earl “Cabba” Bennett says that he is pleased with the female participation in calypso this year.

Mr. Bennett, speaking at a Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) press conference this week, noted with excitement that of 11 females that took part in the preliminaries, 9 have advanced to tonight’s semifinals.

“You know what is remarkable about this? Eleven—I want you to hear me—eleven females competed in the preliminaries, nine are in the semifinals; nine out of eleven are in the semifinals, and we have thirteen males,” he said.

Mr. Bennett promised that attendees can look forward to a “battle royale” on the night of the semifinals, saying that he does not envy the judges that have to select which finalists will advance to face off against Tajoe.

The Calypso semifinals, dubbed Fantastic Friday, will emanate with from Victoria Park June 30th at 8 PM, and will see performances from 22 calypso semifinalists.