The St Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services is monitoring the progress of two westward-moving tropical waves located just east of the Windward Islands and over the Central Atlantic.

In a weather statement issued on Sunday, SVG Met said the tropical wave closest to the region is expected to generate cloudy skies, occasional moderate/heavy showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across St Vincent and the Grenadines.

It advised that residents and motorists in areas prone to flash flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, the axis of the second tropical wave which is of special interest was located near longitude 47° West, or about 960 miles east southeast of the Windward Islands and moving westward at 15 to 20 mph.

Current model guidance suggests that there is some potential for development before it reaches the Windward Islands between the middle and the end of this week.

Vincentians have been advised to keep informed on the progress of this system in the upcoming days.