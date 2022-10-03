The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has announced that all flags will be flown at half mast until the funeral of the five men that lost their lives in the tragic Sandy Bay accident that took place on Sunday September 11th.

“As a mark of respect to the five (5) persons who tragically lost their lives in a motor vehicle accident on September 11, 2022 in Sandy Bay, all concerned are asked to note that national flags must be flown at half-mast until the bodies are laid to rest.” An official release from the RSVGPF stated.

The five men were killed and several others injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling on their way to a funeral overturned in Sandy Bay.

The deceased were identified as: Giovanni Barker, Ishmael Bruce, Elvis Harold, Collin Robin and Kenroy Haywood/Phillips.

The van, which is from Clare Valley, was transporting persons to Owia for the funeral of Rohan “Charla” Rawlins, who was killed at Lowmans Bay on August 15.