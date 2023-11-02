Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has landed in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Prime Minister arrived at 6am local time and was greeted upon arrival by various Government and Security Officials, as well as Vice Chancellor of Bells University of Technology OTA Ogun State, Professor Jeremiah Ojediran, The Vice Chancellor expressed elation at the arrival of Prime Minister Gonsalves and said that the visit was highly anticipated in Nigeria.

The Prime Minister will tour the Obasanjo Presidential museum, the first of its kind on the African continent.

On November 3rd at 10am local time (5am Eastern Caribbean time), Dr. Gonsalves will deliver the convocation lecture as part of Bells University of Technology’s 15th convocation ceremony.

In addition to delivering the lecture, the Prime Minister said there are discussions to be held pertaining to the potential collaboration between the Bells University of Technology, The University of the West Indies and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.