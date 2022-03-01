Team Athletics St Vincent and the Grenadines (TASVG), the governing body for the sport of athletics locally, via an official release, indicated that they have joined the increasing number of organisations that constitute the global sports fraternity, in issuing the strongest possible condemnation of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“Today, we acknowledge the awakening of the international sports fraternity to the reality that the actions of the Russian government against the government and people of Ukraine cannot be tolerated and that it requires a very strong global response. Silence is not an option. As we watch the bombing of the Ukrainian people we acknowledge that silence may well be tantamount to complicity.” TASVG stated in their release.

TASVG called upon all of the members of the global athletics fraternity to stand together in our condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and insist on an international appeal for peace and a cessation of the conflict that is already claiming significant lives.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Olympic Committee in their own release issued yesterday, has also firmly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.