Tuesday, August 8th, signaled the opening of the Regional Preparatory Meeting for the Caribbean SIDS for the 4th International Conference on SIDS, hosted by the Government of Saint Vincent the Grenadines.

The three-day meeting is part of a series that will lead up to the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) scheduled to take place in 2024. The main objective is to form a consensus on issues relating to regional SIDS that will be articulated and presented at the conference, which will take place in Antigua and Barbuda.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters encouraged delegates to forge forward and form a united front to tackle the challenges of smaller countries as it relates to accessing concessionary financing and data sharing.

The three-day meeting is taking place at the University of the West Indies Open Campus in Kingstown.