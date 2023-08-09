A company headquartered in Dubai with links to the Afreximbank is interested in providing marine transport within the Caribbean region.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a recent press briefing with the President of the bank.

Prime Minister Gonsalves highlighted the longstanding issue that region has faced pertaining to travel.

“I must tell you this, on the marine transportation issue, there is a company—which is linked with the Afreximbank and which is headquartered in Dubai, I had a discussion with them because they are interested in marine transport/ferry within our region,” he said.

He noted that the issue pertaining regional travel via both sea and air is one that this generation of leaders needs to take seriously.