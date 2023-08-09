Police in Jamaica are searching for three men who allegedly raped and bludgeoned a 15-year-old, schoolgirl at her home in Trelawny, a parish in northwest Jamaica early Sunday.

Jamaican Police said that Jamilla Cole, a student of Albert Town High School, died from her injuries on Monday.

Her mother, Shanice Anderson, and her 17-year-old cousin Kayla Dawson, who were also brutally battered, remain hospitalised.

Jamaican authorities said that all three were asleep at their home when the men entered the house through a kitchen window. They reportedly used blunt instruments to beat the three females in their heads.

The injured females were transported to Jamaica’s Percy Junior Hospital in Spaulding, Manchester, from where Cole was subsequently transferred to the Kingston Public Hospital where she eventually succumbed to her injuries on Monday while undergoing treatment.