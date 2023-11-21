The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is currently investigating the tragic shooting incident which left one man dead.

According to a release from police, the incident, which took place on Saturday November 18th in Layou, claimed the life of 26-year-old labourer of Layou, Leon Gaymes.

According to preliminary investigations, at approximately 8:00 pm on Saturday, November 18, 2023, the Police received a report of gunfire going off.

Mr. Gaymes reportedly sustained multiple gunshot wounds perpetrated by unknown masked assailant(s).

He was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors at the institution.

This latest shooting brings SVG’s homicide count for 2023 to 48.

The police force, in their release, said that it remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the safety and security of the citizens and residents of SVG.