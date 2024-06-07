The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has taken a significant step towards fostering global collaboration by establishing diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This historic moment was marked by the signing of a joint communiqué.

Representing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was Her Excellency Inga Rhonda King, Ambassador to the United Nations, while His Excellency Munir Akram, Ambassador to the United Nations for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, stood as the representative for his country. Together, they formalized the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The signing ceremony, conducted in New York, symbolized both countries’ adherence to the principles outlined in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and their shared commitment to cultivating amicable relations between nations.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines expressed optimism about the prospects of fostering bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Pakistan, aiming to create pathways for mutual growth and prosperity.