On Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment conducted the official launch of their exciting new health initiative “Vincy Moves”.

The response from Vincentians was overwhelming; over two thousand participants came out and walked from Prospect, Belmont, and Lowmans Leeward to The Arnos Vale Sporting Complex where they furthermore participated in the health village set up by the ministry.

Breast cancer, HIV, Syphilis, Blood pressure, and Dental testing were just a few of the stations provided with well over a hundred test done in each department.

Following the walk, patrons cooled down with healthy smoothies and healthy food all provided by The Ministry at no cost.

The initiative was well received and a noted success. Commentary from the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves and The Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Honorable St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince commented on the success and positive effects that this new initiative would have on our nation.