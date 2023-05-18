St. Vincent and the Grenadines successfully completed its fourth Trade Policy Review (TPR) as part of the country’s obligations as a Member of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva on the 3rd and 5th of May 2023.

The main purpose of the Trade Policy Review Mechanism is to improve adherence by all WTO members to rules, disciplines, and commitments made under the multilateral trade agreements and where applicable the plurilateral agreements.

According to a release from the API, SVG’s fourth TPR focused on the macroeconomic and trade performances, trade and investment patterns, trade policy initiatives and trading arrangements.

The delegation was headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters; and included, Director of Foreign Trade — Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Mrs. Okolo John-Patrick; and Trade Officer I— Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Mrs. Nicolette Dalton.