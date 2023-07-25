Prime Minister to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has led a historic appeal for reparatory justice in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Reparations for native genocide and the enslavement of African bodies which were placed on the table by the Vincentian Prime Minister and CELAC President was acknowledged in number ten of the final declaration of the EU-CELAC summit.

According to the Agency for Public Information (API), twenty-seven European Union member states have acknowledged that slavery was a crime against humanity and “underline our full support to the related principles and elements contained in the Durban Declaration and Program of Action.”

The declaration read, “We acknowledge and profoundly regret the untold suffering inflicted on millions of men, women and children as a result of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.