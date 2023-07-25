United Nations Developmental Program Resident Representative Limya Eltayeb presented her credentials to Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel on Monday July 24th 2023 at Cabinet Room.

According to the Agency for Public Information (API), Eltayeb will be working on various UNDP related project here in SVG for the next 4 to 5 years.

These projects include Water Management and Biodiversity, creation of a digital Platform for the RSVG Police Force as well as other projects related to Climate Change.

Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel welcomed Eltayeb Acting Prime saying that the Government of SVG is delighted to work with the UNDP representative.

The United Nations Developmental Program is the United Nations lead agency on international development.

UNDP works in 170 countries and territories to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality.