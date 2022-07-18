St. Vincent and the Grenadines is becoming one of the major transshipment points for fish in the region.

According Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry & Labour Saboto Caesar, this is thanks to moves made by persons in private sector responsible for the operations of various fisheries centres in SVG.

“We have seen over the last four years whereby we are becoming one of the major transshipment points for fish and other marine products in the southern Caribbean because we have so many centres and the centres—private sector ran, we have a private-public partnership,” Caesar said.

Minister Caesar said it is the endeavors of these persons in the private sector than can be credited for SVG being put on track to becoming one of the major transshipment points for fish.

“These persons in the private sector, they are going to different countries, meeting with different persons who have boats and inviting them to St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” Caesar said while appearing on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program last week.

Minister Caesar on SVG becoming a major transshipment point for fish.