Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, held extensive discussions with officials of the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the capital city Caracas, en route to Nicaragua.

Dr. Gonsalves, who is on a 5 day official mission to the Central American country, made the brief stop in Venezuela to meet with representatives of the government and other officials.

“The Prime Minister held extensive discussions with the Venezuelan delegation headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Carlos Faría, and included Vice Minister for the Caribbean and President of the Alba Bank, Raul Li Causi(Lee cowsee), Vice Minister for Economic Cooperation, Ramon Gordils, and other officials including from PetroCaribe.” A release from the Office of the Prime Minister stated.

The Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel, who is a part of the delegation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, accompanied Prime Minister Gonsalves during the discussions.

The other members of the delegation include wife of the Prime Minister Mrs. Eloise Gonsalves, Mr. Dyke Cato, and Mr. John Nero community activists, Inspector Irwin Adams Security Officer, and Sehon Marshall, Press Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister.