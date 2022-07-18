Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Michelle Forbes is urging the Vincentian public to know where their nearest shelter is located this hurricane season.

Miss Forbes gave this advice during a recent appearance on VC3’s Roundtable Talk program while discussing other aspects of the hurricane season preparation such as family emergency plans, storage and more.

“It’s important that everybody knows where these shelters are, especially if you know you may have to use it, because there may not be a shelter within your community,” Forbes said.

NEMO’s Director noted that in some newer communities, there might not be public buildings that will be available for use as shelters, which emphasizes the importance of persons knowing their closest shelter in the event of an emergency.

Miss Forbes said that a list of shelters is issued each year and that list is compiled by the relevant agencies such as the Ministries of Transport and Works, and Physical Planning, and more.

That was the Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Michelle Forbes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting 14-21 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes.

NEMO Director urges Vincentians to know their shelters.