Dr. Christopher Stange, Consul General for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to Northern Ireland, received four brand new commercial pieces of machinery valued at £5,000 (EC$16,500.00) for the National Sports Council to maintain the playing fields across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The machinery consisted of two petrol commercial self-propelled lawnmowers and two petrol commercial trimmers, that were acquired through donation from Bryan Hynds Garden Machinery Ltd. The assistance was granted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade given that there has been continued strain on existing machinery and the need to replace ageing equipment.

“Thank you to all our donors: Bryan Hynds Garden Machinery Ltd, Kestrel Liner Agencies, Clarksons Port Services and SFG Forwarding Ltd for assisting us in acquiring and shipping this much needed equipment. The National Sports Council is charged with maintaining the 50 playing fields across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. These playing fields play an instrumental role in community, sports, and health development, which are all priorities for the government.” Consul General Dr Stange said.

Last Friday, 9th June 2023, the equipment was officially handed over at the Amos Vale Playing field. Hon. Frederick Stephenson and other high ranking officials expressed gratitude for the contribution for the development of sport in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.