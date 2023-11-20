Sustainability is at the forefront of all tourism related discussions for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James during a recent appearance on VC3’s Roundtable Talk, said that discussions with interested investors in SVG’s tourism sector have sustainability placed front and center.

He said that respect for the environment will always remain a priority when discussing the nation’s tourism sector.

“There’s a lot of major activity scheduled to take place within tourism, and very often, as we started the discussion on sustainable tourism, the very firs discussion I have with every person who has an interest in tourism, I say look; we’re not doing mass tourism, we’re not doing huge hotels, as in thousand room facilities—if you want to spread it out, that’s fine, but we’re developing this in a sustainable, in a balanced way, respecting our environment and our ecosystem, that we thrive” he said.

Minister James during his appearance on the program, emphasized that the mass tourism model does not work for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.