The Government is planning to provide support to residents in the Green zone and the Grenadines who have been affected by the explosive eruptions of La Soufriere.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on VC3’s Roundtable talk as he discussed the support being given to approximately four thousand families in the red, orange and yellow zones affected by the eruptions.

“For the people in Green zone and also the Grenadines, we want to do something not quite as generous but something also for them,” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves that this support will be provided from money borrowed from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

The Prime Minister goes on to say that all assistance provided to residents in all of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ volcanic zones will serve to “hold people together”.

Prime Minister Gonsalves on Support Plan.